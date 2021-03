Carrigeen, Cahir.

Predeceased by her husband Richard. She will be sadly missed by her loving son Tom, daughters Maura and Claire, grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Rita’s funeral cortège will leave her home on Wednesday morning at 11.30am to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Cahir, for a family only private funeral Mass at 12 midday, after which she will be laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to South Tipperary Hospice.