Margaret ‘Peggy’ O’Rourke, Thurles

Margaret (Peggy) O’Rourke Nee Larkin

Bóthar na Naomh, Thurles. Peacefully in the wonderful care of all the staff at Riverbrook Nursing Home, Castleconnell, Co. Limerick.

Predeceased by her husband James and son Pat, she will be lovingly remembered by her family – Martin, Seán, Catherine and Bernie, sons-in-law Michael and Adrian, daughters-in-law Breda and Monica, grandchildren Gerald, Deirdre, Caitríona, Aoife, Aisling, Dearbhla and Emma, sister Ina, nieces, nephews, all her relatives and friends. May She Rest in Peace.

Following Government guidelines on public gatherings a private family funeral will take place. Margaret’s remains will arrive at The Cathedral of the Assumption on Saturday morning at 10.30am for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial after Mass in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Numbers are restricted to 25 family members in The Cathedral. Mass can be viewed live at thurlesparish.ie

House private, family flowers only, donations, if desired to the Irish Kidney Association.

Suaimhneas síoraí dá hanam dilis.

