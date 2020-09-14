Margaret (Peggy) Murphy nee Hyland, Nenagh

Melrose, Nenagh.

September 14th 2020 peacefully in the loving care of Limerick University Hospital.

Predeceased by her husband John (A.I.B.) Deeply regretted by her loving son David (Naas), daughter Regina, sister Rose (Aherne), daughter in law Michelle, grandchildren Jack, David, Robert, & Clara, sister in law Irene, nephew’s nieces, relatives & many friends R.I.P.

Reposing at her home (E45VY53) on Tuesday evening from 6 to 8 o’clock. Funeral arriving to St. Mary of the rosary church Nenagh on Wednesday morning at 10.45 for funeral mass at 11 followed by burial in Lisboney cemetery.

Due to Government advice and HSE Guidelines, Peggy will repose at her home for family and close friends.

Please observe current guidelines in respect to social distance and face covering. Those who would like to have attended the Mass but cannot, may view it on the Church live-stream here or on radio 106.2FM.

The family thank you for your understanding and support at this sad time, messages of condolence can be left for the family on the link below.

The family would like to thank the Carer’s who were so good to Peggy.

