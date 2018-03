Margaret (Peggy) Large, nee Campion,

Urard, Gortnahoe, Thurles

Reposing at Doyles Funeral Home Urlingford on Friday from 4pm

Funeral Prayers at 7.

Followed by Removal to the Church of the Sacred Heart Gortnahoe arriving at 8pm.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.30

Followed by burial in Boulick Cemetery.