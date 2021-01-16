Margaret-Peggy Bowes (nee O’Donnell), Clonmel & Lisronagh

Gort na Smol, Ardgaoithe, Clonmel and late of Miltown Britton, Lisronagh.

14th January 2021, peacefully, in the loving care of her daughter Margaret and her family.

(Predeceased by her husband Richard) Adored mother and best friend to Carmel, Margaret, Catherine and Helen, sister Catherine, nephew Thomas, grandchildren, sons in law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Peggy’s funeral cortège will depart Miltown Britton on Sunday at 12.30pm for St. John the Baptist Church Powerstown for a private funeral Mass at 1pm.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May the angels envelop Peggy’s gentle soul and keep her safe in the presence of God.

In accordance with current guidelines, numbers are limited to 10 people at the funeral.

Thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this difficult time.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence