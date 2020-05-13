Margaret (Peg) Ryan, neé Gleeson, Templederry and Portroe

Killavalla Templederry and late of Ballyvaughan Portroe.

Suddenly at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her loving husband Micil and brothers Paddy & Flan. Deeply regretted by her loving family Gerry, Gertie (Russell), Michael, Breda (Stakelum) and Mairead (Gleeson). Her many cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Daughters in law Mary and Anne, sons in law Michael, John and Matt, sisters in law Nancy and Mary. nephews and nieces relatives neighbours and friends.

Due to Goverment advice regarding public gatherings a private family funeral mass will take place this Friday followed by burial in Templederry New Cemetery at approx 1.30pm.

The family thank you for your understanding and co-operation at the time