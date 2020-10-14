Margaret “Peg” McLoughney nee Kelly, Borrisoleigh and Templederry

The Orchard, Borrisoleigh and formerly of Tiermoyle, Templederry.

Predeceased by her husband Denis, brother Michael and sister Mai. Peacefully in the excellent care of the matron and staff of Patterson’s Nursing Home, Roscrea. Deeply regretted by her stepdaughter Mary Brosnan, niece, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Due to Government guidelines a private funeral mass will take place on Thursday in the Sacred Heart Church, Borrisoleigh at 11 o’clock followed by burial in the new cemetery, Templederry.

