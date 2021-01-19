Margaret ‘Peg’ McGrath, Mullinahone

Margaret (Peg) McGrath

Modeshill, Mullinahone, Thurles

18th January 2021. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff in Strathmore Lodge, Callan, Co. Kilkenny. Margaret (Peg), deeply regretted by he loving sisters; Mary Ring (Kent), Patricia, Philomena Brennan, Jo, brother: Phil (London), sisters-in-law; Martha and Shiela, nieces, nephews, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Requiem Mass on Thursday, 21st January, in St. Michael’s Church, Mullinahone followed by burial afterwards in Modeshill Cemetery.

Those wishing to leave messages of support for the family may do so in the condolence section below.

In keeping with government guidelines and HSE advice on public gatherings in relation to Covid-19 a maximum of 10 people are allowed in the church.

