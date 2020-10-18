Margaret ‘Peg’ McCarthy nee Noonan, Clonmel and Ardfinnan

Graigue, Springmount, Clonmel and formerly Clogharden, Ardfinnan.

Margaret passed away peacefully at Rathkeevan Nursing Home on Sunday morning. She was pre-deceased by her husband Jim. Beloved mother of Valerie, Noel and Michael, she will be sadly missed by her daughter, sons, brother Paddy, grandchildren Caoimhe, Lucy, Amy and Dermot, son-in-law Brian, daughter-in-law Daryll, extended family, neighbours and friends.

A private Funeral Mass will be held in Clerihan Community Hall on Tuesday at 12 noon.

The Funeral Mass may be viewed live on the “Saint Michael’s Church Clerihan Facebook page. Burial will take place afterwards in Clerihan Cemetery.

Due to H.S.E. guidelines the Funeral Mass and Burial will be private for immediate family and close friends.

For those who would have liked to attend the Funeral Mass but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a message of condolence below.

