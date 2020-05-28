Margaret (Peg) McCabe (nee Sweeney), Kerry and Moneygall

Sandhill Road, Ballyheigue, Tralee, County Kerry and late of Moneygall, County Offaly.

A private family funeral will take place on Friday at 12 noon in St Marys Church Ballyheigue.

Burial afterwards in the Holy Family Cemetery Ballyheigue.

A Remembrance Mass for Peg will take place at a later date.

Enquiries to Hartnett’s Funeral Home Ballyheigue County Kerry.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence