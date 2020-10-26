Margaret O’Brien, Clonmel

Auburn Green & formerly Boherduff, Clonmel

Mage passed away peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital on Sunday evening.

Pre-deceased by her brother Billy and more recently her sister Joan (Bates), she will be sadly missed by her sisters Mary and Kitty, brothers Patsy, Thomas and Seamie, brother-in-law Larry, sisters-in-law Patricia and Margaret, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, extended family and friends.

A private Funeral Mass will be held in St. Peter & Paul’s Church on Wednesday at 1.00pm. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the St. Peter & Paul’s Church livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul.

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence