Margaret Nolan, Castleiney

Margaret Nolan (Nee Healy)

Kilcurkee, Castleiney, and formerly of Tinvoher, Loughmore, Templemore.

Deeply regretted by her loving sons, Shane and Patrick, future daughter in law Grainne, Brothers Pat, Jim, Michael and John, sisters in law, Mar, Annette and Margaret, Nephews, Brendan and Lisa, Nieces, Karen and Conor, Mai and Dave, grandniece Leah, grandnephew Alex, Relatives and a large circle of friends, Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore on Wednesday from 5 pm. Removal to St. John the Baptist Church Castleiney at 8 pm to arrive at 8-45pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.30am. Interment in Loughmore Cemetery afterwards.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to St. martin’s the pores association

Private messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com or in the condolence section below.

