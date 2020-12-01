Margaret Morrissey nee Dobbyn, Cloneen

Cloran, Cloneen.

November 30th 2020.

Pre deceased by her husband Ned. Loving mother to Chris and Mary, mother in law to Keith and Carrie, grandmother to Louise and Stephen. She will be sadly missed by her family, neighbours and friends.

May she rest in peace.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines the reposal will be attended by family only.

Funeral Mass on Thursday in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Killusty, at 11 o clock, followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery, Fethard.

