Margaret (Margie) Hough nee Oakley, Borrisokane

Finnoe Road, Borrisokane.

Peacefully at her home following a short illness, surrounded by her beloved family.

Predeceased by her husband Brud and brothers Stephen and Edward Oakley.

She will be sadly missed by her loving family Breda Harrington, Frances Cleary, Paul, Deirdre, Tom and Stephen, daughters-in-law Marie, Noreen and Karen, son-in-laws Mark and Liam, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Due to current government restrictions regarding Covid 19, a private family funeral will take place.

Requiem mass for Margie takes place in St. Peter & Paul church, Borrisokane this Tuesday at 11 o’clock followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Margaret’s mass will be livestreamed on www.twitch.tv/borrisokaneparish or on https:www.killaloediocese.ie/parish/borrisokane

The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this time.

House strictly private.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to North Tipp Hospice and Milford House.

