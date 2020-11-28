Margaret (Mags) Mockler nee Kavanagh, Thurles

Ballyerk, Two Mile Borris, Thurles

Predeceased by her husband Mixie, sisters Noreen (Doherty), Betty (Hayes), Anne (Brophy) and Mary (Thomas), brother Paddy.

Deeply regretted by her daughters Catherine, Irene, Mary and Deirdre, grandchildren Christopher, Diane, Daniel, Jamie, Steven, Calum and Grace, sons in law Walter, James, Chris and Christophe, sister Phyllis (Galvin), brothers Michael, Tommy and Tony, nephews, nieces, brother in law, sisters in law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Following government guidelines;

Margaret’s funeral cortége will arrive at St James Church, Two Mile Borris on Monday 30th November for Requiem Mass at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in Two Mile Borris cemetery.

Numbers are limited to 25 in the Church.

The Mass can be viewed at rhealy/funeral.

Please observe social distancing, wear a face mask and no handshaking.

