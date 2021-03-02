Margaret (Mags) McLaughlin nee Murphy, Cahir

Clonmel Road, Cahir

Pre-deceased by her mother Kay, Mags very sadly missed by her husband Joe, son Tiarnan, daughter Sorcha, father John, sisters Anne-Marie and Siobhan, brothers Johnny and Christopher, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, extended family, relatives and her many friends.

Mags funeral cortége will leave her father John’s home on Abbey Street, Cahir on Thursday morning at 11.30am to arrive at St. Mary’s church Cahir for a private family mass at 12 noon after which she will be laid to rest with her mother Kay in the adjoining cemetery.

Mags funeral mass can be viewed live on Brendan Kerins You Tube channel

