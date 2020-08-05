Margaret Lonergan nee Halpin, Cahir

Derrygrath, Cahir.

Margaret died peacefully at home. Pre-deceased by her beloved son James. She will be very sadly missed by her loving husband Patsi, daughter Brigitte, brothers Paddy and Michael, son in law Brian, daughter in law Caroline, sister in law Kay, grandchildren Gavin, Dean, Abby and Mya, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Funeral cortege leaving her home on Thursday morning at 10.30 to arrive at St. Nicholas’s Church, Grange (Clonmel), for Funeral Mass at 11.

Burial afterwards in Derrygrath Cemetery.

Due to current Government guidelines Funeral Mass is restricted to family and close friends.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to South Tipperary Hospice.

