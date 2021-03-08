Margaret Laurie Gleeson nee Gleeson, Nenagh

Capparoe, Nenagh.

Peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband John joe & sister Philomena.

Sadly missed by her loving sons P.J & John. Grandchildren John & Tomàs, great grandchildren Seàn & Clóda, daughter in law Breda, relatives neighbours and friends.

May Margaret Rest In Peace.

Due to current government regulations regarding Covid-19 a private family funeral will take place.

Requiem mass for Margaret takes place in Silvermines Church this Wednesday at 12 o’clock followed by burial afterwards in Kilmore Graveyard.

The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this time.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence