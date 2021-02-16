Margaret (La) Darcy, Lorrha

Late of Portland, Lorrha, Nenagh.

Died February 15th, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Saint Kieran’s Nursing Home, Rathcabbin.

Predeceased by her parents John and Margaret, brothers Sean and Jimmy, sister Tina. Sadly missed by her brother Martin (Kilcormac), sister Brenadette Carroll (Crinkle), sisters in-law Mary and Nuala, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

“May La Rest in Peace”

In the interest of public health, Margaret’s funeral will be private.

The Darcy family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.

A private family funeral will take place on Thursday the 18th at 12 noon in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Terryglass, followed by burial in the adjoining church yard.

