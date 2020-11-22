Margaret Kelly nee Ryan, Nenagh

Ormond Street, Nenagh.

The death has occurred of Margaret Kelly (nee Ryan) 62 Ormond Street , Nenagh Co.Tipperary & formerly of Shragh, Ballinaclough, 22nd of November 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family beloved wife of the late Martin. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Noreen (Horrigan) & Nancy (Mc Cormack) , sons Jack, Michael, Martin, Paddy, Seamus,& Gerard son in law Mal, daughter’s in law Teresa, Ann, Trisha,& Catherine, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives & many friends R.I.P.

A private family Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday at 10 o’clock in St. Mary’s of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, followed by burial in Kenyon street Cemetery. We suggest using the online condolence page below as an option to offer your sympathies to the family.

Those who cannot attend can take part in the ceremony via the Livestream service on nenaghparish.ie or on Radio at 106.2 Fm.

Thank you for your understanding and co-operation at the time.

House private please.

