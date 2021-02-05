Margaret Fitzgerald (née Lonergan), Limerick & Holycross

Fitzgerald’s Bar, Lord Edward Street, Kilmallock, County Limerick and formerly of Galbertstown, Holycross, County Tipperary.

Februaury 5th 2021.

Peacefully in the dedicated care of the staff of University Hospital Limerick and cared for by the loving staff of Ard na Rí Nursing Home, Bruff.

Beloved wife of Michael and sadly missed by her beloved children John, Maria and Aine, daughter-in-law, Maria, adored grandchildren Ella and Alice.

Predeceased by her parents Ellen and Thomas, brothers Pat, Tom and John, and survived by her loving sisters Eileen, Alice, Mary and Sr Catherine, loving brothers Lar and Mick, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family and a her many friends.

May she Rest in Peace

In accordance with the current government guidelines on public gatherings Margaret’s funeral will take place privately at Ss Peter and Paul’s Church, Kilmallock on Sunday, 7th February, at 2pm with burial afterwards to the local cemetery.

Margaret’s funeral cortege will leave Daffy’s Funeral Home, Kilmallock at 1.30pm and will travel via Emmett Street, the New Road and proceed through Lord Edward Street passing her residence to enable her friends to pay their respects.

Margaret’s Mass will be live streamed on www.kilmallockparish.ie.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Daffy’s Funeral Directors, Kilmallock.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence