New Road, Portlaoise and late of Ballycommon, Tipperary.

Reposing at her sister Kathleen Clarke’s residence at Monsea, Ballycommon on Tuesday from 5-7pm.

Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Wednesday in St Mary’s Church followed by interment in Monsea Graveyard.

In line with HSE Covid 19 guidelines, people are advised to avail on an online condolence book on the RIP website.