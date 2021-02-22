Margaret Christina McGough Nee Gleeson, Nenagh

Richmond, Nenagh.

Peacefully at University Hospital Limerick on 21/2/2021 surrounded by her family.

Margaret will be sadly missed by her loving husband Martin, son Richard & daughter Gillian, sister Eileen, grandchildren Melissa & April, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces & nephews, cousins, neighbours, her 9 grand-dogs, relatives and friends.

May Margaret Rest In Peace.

Due to current guidelines a private family funeral will take place.

Those who would have liked to attend but cannot may view Margaret’s funeral service this Tuesday at 4 o’clock on the livestream at shannoncrematorium.com

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.

