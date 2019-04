Springfield, Moneygall and late of the Four Roads, Loughawn, Dunkerrin Birr, Co Offaly.

Reposing at her son Eamon and Bridget’s home at Loughawn Dunkerrin on Friday from 4 to 8 o’clock.

Arriving for Requiem Mass on Saturday to Dunkerrin Parish Church at 11 followed by burial in Dunkerrin new Cemetery.

House private on Saturday morning please.