The death has occurred of

Margaret (Babe) Lyons, 4 Ard na Croise, Thurles.

Reposing in Ardeen Nursing Home this Monday evening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. to arrive in the Church of St. Joseph and St. Brigid, Bohernanave at 7.30 p.m.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.