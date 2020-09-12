Margaret (Baba) Cooney neé O’Connor, Littleton

5 St Bridget’s Terrace, Littleton, Thurles. On 11-09-2020.

Reposing at her Residence on Sunday from 4pm to 6pm for family, neighbours and friends.

Arriving at St Kevin’s Church, Littleton on Monday for Requiem Mass at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to government restrictions numbers are limited to 50 persons in the Church.

The Mass can be viewed at churchservices.tv/littleton

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence