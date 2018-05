Templemore Road, Roscrea,

Reposing in Tierney’s Funeral Home, Roscrea today Thursday from 4.30 with removal at 6.30 arriving in St. Cronan’s church, Roscrea at 7.00.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 10.00 followed by burial afterwards in Mt. St. Joseph Abbey cemetery.

Family flowers only donations if desired to The Irish Cancer Society.