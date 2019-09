Ciamaltha Road, Nenagh.

Reposing at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh on Saturday from 5 o’clock with removal at 7 to arrive at St Mary’s of the Rosary Church at 7.30.

Requiem Mass on Sunday at 12 noon followed by burial in Lisboney new cemetery.

Family flowers only – donations in lieu if desired to the Friends of Nenagh Hospital.