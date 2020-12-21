Maeve Healy, Roscrea

Castleholdings, Roscrea and formerly of Ulster Bank.

20th Dec 2020 (Peacefully) at Limerick Regional Hospital.

Pre-deceased by her sister Anna. Deeply regretted by her brothers Michael and John, nieces and nephews Neil, Maurice, Margaret, Claire, Anne, Joan and Barbara, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends.

May she Rest in Peace.

Due to Government guidelines Maeve’s Funeral Mass will be for family and relatives only.

Private removal from Tierney’s Funeral Home, Roscrea on Tuesday

Travelling down Green St., Main St., Rosemary St., and in through the Belfry arriving in St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12 o’clock.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining old cemetery.

Maeve’s funeral Mass can be viewed on stcronanscluster.ie.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Merchants Quay Ireland.

