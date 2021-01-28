Lorraine Coleman, Templemore

Lacey Avenue, Templemore.

27th of January 2021.

Predeceased by her father Donie and sister Doris.

Deeply regretted by her loving children Jade and Gavin, mother Eileen, brothers Anthony, Don, David, Martin, Peter and Johnny and sisters Sandra, Siobhan, Shirley, Tina, Laura, Helen and Denise, brothers in laws, sister in laws, Aunts, Uncles, nieces, nephews and extended family.

Funeral Mass will take place at the Sacred Heart Church, Templemore on Saturday at 10.30 followed by burial in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Templemore.

Requiem mass can be viewed on www.templemoreparish.ie

Condolences for Lorraine’s family can be left at www.ejgrey.com

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence