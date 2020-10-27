Liam (William) O’Connor, Portroe and Kerry

Portroe, Nenagh and formerly of Carrigeen, Brosna, Co. Kerry,

October 26th 2020, retired teacher and Musician, peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his parents Paddy Jerry and Hannah, brothers Patrick and Jerry and his sister Joan, beloved husband of Mary (Dolly) and loving father of Gerry (Banjo), Michael, Kevin, Keelan, Ann-Maria and Claire.

Sadly missed by his loving family, brother John, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, his best friend Cody, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, a wide circle of friends and fellow musicians.

In keeping with Government and HSE Guidelines a family Funeral Mass for Liam will take place on Thursday 29th in St. Mary’s Church Portroe at 12 o’clock, followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium, with adherence to social distancing and face covering.

Those who are unable to attend can take part in the ceremony by viewing live on YouTube on the Portroe Burgess & Youghal page.

May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence