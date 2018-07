Ballymullen and Castlefleming, Errill, Co Laois

Reposing at the family home in Castlefleming on Wednesday evening from 4pm with Funeral prayers at 7pm

Followed by removal at 7.30 to the Church of Our Lady Queen of the Universe Errill

Funeral mass on Thursday at 2pm followed by burial in Bailadee Cemetery Rathdowney.