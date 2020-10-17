Liam White, Nenagh

O’Rahilly Street, Nenagh

Pre-deceased by his beloved wife Teresa, son Liam and Daughter Bridie. Deeply regretted by his son Sean, daughter Geraldine, daughter in law Nora, sons in law Michael & Bernard. Affectionately known as Daddy White to his 12 Grandchildren and 18 Great-grandchildren. Brothers in law & sisters in law. His nieces & nephews neighbours and many friends.

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings a private family funeral mass will take place this Monday at 11 o’clock in St. Mary’s of the Rosary Church Nenagh followed by burial in Lisboney new Cemetery.

Those who cannot attend can take part in the ceremony via the Livestream service on nenaghparish.net or on radio at 106.2 FM.

