Georgespark, Gortnahoe, Thurles.

Reposing at Doyle’s Funeral Home Urlingford on Saturday evening from 6 o’clock to 8.

Removal on Sunday morning to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Gortnahoe, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11:15.

Burial afterwards in The Good Shepherd Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.