Liam Larkin, Clonmel

Poulakerry, Kilsheelan, Clonmel.

Due to current restrictions regarding public gatherings, Liam’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of his family only on Wednesday afternoon in St. Mary’s Church Gambonsfield, kilsheelan at 1 o’clock followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

We suggest using the condolence section on the RIP.ie website as an option of offering your messages of sympathy to the family.

Those who would have liked to attend but cannot can take part in the ceremony by following the link: https://ww.YouTube.com/c/Brendankerins/live.

Family flowers only by request of the family.

Donations if desired to the Friends of South Tipperary General Hospital.

House Strictly Private Please.

Thank you for your understanding and co-operation at this time.

All enquiries to Fennessy’s funeral Directors

