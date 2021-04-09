Liam Kennedy, Templemore

Main Street, Templemore

8th of April 2021

Predeceased by his dad Willie, mother Bridget, sister Marie and nephew William.

Deeply regretted by his wife Geraldine, son Billy, sister Helen, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Requiem Mass in the Church of the Sacred heart Templemore on Sunday at 12 noon. Interment in St. Joseph’s Cemetery afterwards.

The mass can be viewed live on premieravproductions.com.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence