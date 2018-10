Oughterard, Straffan, Co. Kildare and late of Gortmore, Ballywilliam, Nenagh.

Reposing at his home today from 4 – 8pm, with rosary at 7.

Removal on Tuesday at 10.30 to arrive at St. Anne’s Church, Ardclough for 11 o’clock Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery, Celbridge.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Friends of St. Brigid’s Hospice, The Curragh.