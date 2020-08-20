Liam Gavin, Galway & Borrisokane

Liam Gavin

Fr. Burke Road, Claddagh, Galway & Bushy Park, Borrisokane.

18th August 2020. Sadly, missed by his beloved children Jessica and Emlyn and their mother Gerri, his brothers and sisters, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and his dear friends both here in Ireland and in Australia.

Reposing at his residence for family and relatives only on Thursday from 4 o’clock until 6 o’clock. Removal on Friday to Saints Peter and Paul’s Church, Borrisokane, Co Tipperary for a private Mass, in keeping with Government and HSE guidelines on public gatherings, at 12noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Anybody who would like to express their sympathy to the family may do so by using the condolences section below this notice.

May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.

