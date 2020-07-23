Liam Fayne, Thurles

Liam Fayne

Butler Avenue, Thurles.

22-07-2020. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Saturday 25th July at 10.40am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s cemetery, Thurles.

Due to Government restrictions numbers are restricted to 50 family and friends in the Church.

The mass will be streamed live on Thurlesparish.ie

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence