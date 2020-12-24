Liam Cooke, Thurles

Liam Cooke

Iona Avenue, Thurles.

24-12-2020. Suddenly, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his beloved wife Gertie (née Byrne) and son Bill. Will be sadly missed by his heartbroken daughters Kayren and Denise, grandchildren Liam, Kelvin, Ella and Bill, great-grandchildren Liam, Conor and Caitlin, son in law Seamus, sister Kathleen, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Following government guidelines; Liam’s funeral cortége will arrive at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Monday 28th December at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s cemetery, Thurles. Numbers are limited to 10 family members in the Church. The Mass can be viewed at thurlesparish.ie

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence