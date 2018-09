14 Kickham Street, Mullinahone, Thurles and formerly The Garage, Carrick Road, Mullinahone.

Reposing at her residence on Tuesday from 4pm with rosary at 8.30.

Removal on Wednesday morning for Requiem Mass at 12 noon in St. Michael’s Church, Kickham Street, Mullinahone followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

House strictly private Wednesday morning please.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.