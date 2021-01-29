Leish “Alice” Murphy nee Whelan, Ardfinnan

Barrack Street, Ardfinnan

Predeceased by her husband Michael, sisters Anne and Peggy and her brother Jim. Deeply missed by her loving sons Declan and Michael, daughter Lucia, brothers Pat, Denny and Joe, grandchildren Summer, Patrick and Kelsie, daughters in law Bernie and Karen, sisters in law, brother in law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

With current restrictions in place, Leish’s funeral mass will be celebrated on Sunday at 11am in the Church of the Holy Family, Ardfinnan and will be private for family only followed by burial in St. Finnian’s Cemetery.

The mass will be livestreamed on http://www.churchservices.tv/ardfinnan

Leish’s family thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

