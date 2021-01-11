Larry O’Riordan, Clonmel

St. Oliver’s Plunkett, Terrace, Clonmel.

Died on 9th January 2021, peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of the Cottage Nursing Home.

(Predeceased by his brothers Billy and Kevin).

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Helen, daughters Rhona and Dara, sons Jim and Gregg, sons in law Pat and John, daughter in law Anna, grandchildren Lee, Carey, Claire, Helen and Emily, brothers Jim and Frankie, sisters Margaret, Ann and Mary brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and his many friends.

May Larry Rest in Peace.

Larry’s funeral cortége will arrive at 12.50pm on Tuesday at S.S. Peter and Paul’s Church for a private Requiem Mass at 1pm followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to La Cairde Cay Care Centre.

Due to government restrictions numbers are limited to 10 in the church. Mass can be viewed www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul.

Sympathies can be left on the condolence book section below.

