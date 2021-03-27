Larry Nolan, Kilcommon

Knocknakilla, Kilcommon, Thurles.

March 26th 2021, passed away suddenly in Ashlawn Nursing Home, Nenagh.

Son of the late Edward (Ned) and Bridget, and brother of the late Johnny and Hannie.

Sadly missed by his loving nieces Eileen, Breda and Jane, grandnephews and grandniece, extended family, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Removal this Monday morning to St. Patrick’s Church, Kilcommon for funeral mass at 11.30am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In line with current guidelines, attendance is restricted to 10 family members in the church, those who would have liked to attend, but cannot, can view the funeral mass live stream on the following link: https://churchcamlive.ie/avssmemorialservices/.

Please adhere to social distancing and face coverings.

Condolences can be added by clicking the button below.

May he Rest in Peace.

