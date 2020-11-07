Larry Looby, Thurles

Bouladuff, Thurles, Tipperary

Sadly missed by his loving wife Breda, daughters Mags, Aileen, Mary and Bríd, sons Richard, Bernard and Lorcan, grandchildren, brothers, sister, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at his home on Sunday from 4 O’Clock until 8 O’Clock. Due to government guidelines a private family mass will take place at the Church of St. Laurence O’Toole, Inch on Monday at 12 Noon, followed by interment in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Bouladuff.

Larry’s Requiem Mass can be viewed live on premieravproductions.com/inch

