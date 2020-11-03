Larry ‘Lar’ Kennedy, Ballycommon

Larry ‘Lar’ Kennedy

Castlesheela, Ballycommon, Nenagh, November 3rd 2020, peacefully, at Milford Care Centre, surrounded by his loving family, predeceased by his brother Donal, beloved husband of Mary and loving father of Rosemary, Gerard and Ailish. Sadly missed by his loving family, daughter-in-law Martha, his adored granddaughters Maedbh, Caoimhe and Aoibhínn, brother Tommy, sister Mary (Hannon), nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and good friends.

In keeping with Government and HSE Guidelines a family Funeral Mass for Larry will take place on Thursday 5th in St. Mary’s Church, Carrig (Ballycommon) at 12 o’clock, followed by burial in Dromineer Cemetery, with adherence to social distancing and face covering.

No flowers by request, donations if desired to Milford Care Centre, www.milfordcarecentre.ie

May Larry’s gentle soul Rest in Peace.

