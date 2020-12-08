Kitty O’Donoghue nee O’Dea, Clonmel and Pallasgreen

Clonmel and formerly Gurthnakisteen, Pallasgreen, Co Limerick.

6th December 2020 in the exceptional loving and tender care of the staff of Our Lady’s Hospital, Cashel.

Predeceased by her husband Larry, siblings Mary Catherine, Biddy, Jim, Bill and Nancy. Loving and beloved mother of Ann. Deeply regretted by her sisters Joan and Nora, sister-in-law Peggy, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

May Kitty Rest in Peace

In accordance with current guidelines, numbers at Kitty’s funeral are limited to fifty people in the Church. Kitty’s Funeral Cortège will leave her residence at 11.10am on Wednesday, 9th December, to arrive at S.S. Peter & Paul’s Church for Requiem Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

The mass may be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence