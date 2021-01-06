Kitty O’Donnell nee Ryan, Fethard

Slievenamon Close , Fethard and St Patrick’s Nursing Home, Cashel.

January 5th 2021.

Pre deceased by her husband John (Cutsy) , deeply regretted by her loving family, sons Bernard, Willie and Nigel, daughters Sandra and Mandy, sons in law Michael and James, daughters in law, Dolores, Theresa and Deirdre, her sisters Mary, Meana and Theresa , brother Willie, brothers in law, sisters in law, grandchildren Richard, Noel, Lisa , Kyle, Adam, Eoin, Sophie , Caroline, Dylan, Emma and Megan, great grandchildren Jenny and Beibhinn, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, the Funeral will be strictly private. The Funeral Mass may be watched online at parishchurch.net at 11am on Thursday January 7th.

