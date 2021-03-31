Kitty Guildfoyle (nee Connery), Clonmel

Kitty Guildfoyle nee Connery

Cooleens Close, Clonmel.

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings, Kitty’s Funeral Service will be celebrated in the presence of her family only on Thursday morning at 10 o’clock in St. Mary’s church Irishtown.

Those who would have liked to attend but cannot can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service www.stmarysparishclonmel.ie

We suggest using the online condolence section on the RIP.ie website as an option to offer your messages of sympathy to the family.

Thank you for your understanding and co-operation at this time.

