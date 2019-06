Sleepy Hollow, Ballingeer, Killaloe Co. Clare.

Reposing at home in sleepy hollow ( V94 AO33) on Sunday evening from 5 to 8pm.

Funeral arriving to St. Flannan’s church Killaloe on Monday morning at 10.45 for funeral mass at 11am followed by cremation in Shannon crematorium at 1.30 p.m.